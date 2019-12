¡Que dejen algo para los demás! Sergio Ramos pide que haya “un Balón de Oro sólo para Messi y Cristiano, otro para el resto”

Sergio Ramos on when he’ll retire from football: “I will play until the dream is pushed aside but my dream is very hard to push aside. I’ll take advantage of everything in football as long as I can. I take good care of myself and hope to continue like this for many years.” [TUDN] pic.twitter.com/OZpH5a83je

