Fallece a los 14 años la estrella infantil Jack Burns

Jack Burns era una promesa de la actuación y del baile con un perfil bajo. Mientras se seguía formando en la Elite Academy of Dance de Escocia, había hecho apariciones en una serie de Netflix y un drama británico.
El histrión falleció el 1 de diciembre, pero la Academia Elite de Baile recientemente publicó un mensaje de despedida para el intérprete, confirmando la noticia.
“Con el corazón destrozado compartimos esta publicación. Trágicamente, perdimos a nuestro querido estudiante Jack Burns. Él fue una inspiración para todos en Elite y tocó los corazones de todos los que tuvieron el placer de trabajar y bailar con él“, compartió la Academia.
IT IS WITH DEEP REGRET… that we are sharing this information with you today on our social media platforms. Last week, we emailed all of our current students’ parents and guardians with the terribly sad news about the passing of one of our exceptionally talented young students, Jack Burns and so many of you have got in touch to pass on your deepest sympathies and to enquire about the details of the funeral as well as asking if it is possible for you and/or your child to attend. Jack’s parents are very grateful for all your thoughts and prayers and have asked us to get in touch with you all regarding the funeral details. They have also expressed their wish for UKTheatreSchool to now post the information on our social media platforms so that everyone who wants to attend Jack's funeral has all of the necessary information. Please now feel free to share this information with anyone who may want to know the details in order to attend. Jack’s family have said that anyone who would like to attend his funeral is more than welcome. They have also mentioned that children and young people from Jack’s ballet schools will be wearing their youth group hoodies as a tribute to Jack and the groups that he loved to attend. Jack’s family have asked that if your child is attending, then it would be lovely to do similar and wear their UKTS hoodies in Jack’s honour. The funeral details are as follows: Thursday 12th December at 10am St Mary's Church 14 Patrick Street Greenock PA16 8NA . . COMPLIMENTARY BUS FROM UKTS: We are arranging for a coach to take current students from UKTheatreSchool to and from the funeral. Please check your email for details of this and follow the instruction to reserve your seat. We must receive notification by 3pm tomorrow (Tue 10 Dec). Please ensure to email only to request a seat on the bus. Unfortunately, we cannot accept any requests via social media. . . If you require any further info, please let us know as soon as possible. We truly hope you are coping with this very sad news and if you need anything, please get in touch.
La causa de muerte no ha sido revelada, y a pesar de que el cuerpo de Burns fue encontrado sin vida al interior de su domicilio, autoridades británicas no realizan investigaciones por una posible muerte sospechosa.
Los dos roles del adolescente según IMDB fueron en 2016, en ‘Plain Sight’, una serie británica, y ‘One of Us de Netflix’, la miniserie que antes se llamó Retribution.
Su hermano menor también se dedica a la actuación y apareció en la serie ‘Outlander’ entre 2014 y 2016.