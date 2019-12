Houston: Niña de 5 años es declarada muerta tras haber sido encontrada insensible

@HCSOTexas units are conducting an investigation at a residence located at 6719 Knoll Spring Way. A 5-yr-old female was found unresponsive & not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance & confirmed deceased. The cause of death is unknown. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/KRufGFj1G2

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2019