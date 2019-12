Se intensifica la búsqueda de una bebé de 8 meses en el sur de la Florida

Please share! FL MISSING CHILD ALERT Bella Giorgi, a white female, 8 months, in Estero, Florida, who may be in the Hialeah, FL area. Please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office with any info at 239-477-1000 or 911. pic.twitter.com/4i2rKaRWAu

— FDLE (@fdlepio) December 13, 2019