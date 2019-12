Alerta por fuertes y peligrosos vientos de Santa Ana en el sur de California

#SantaAnawinds will bring gusty dry air to the area tonight through Tuesday! This will lead to elevated fire weather concerns and a potential for downed trees and power lines in areas that experience high gusts! Use caution when driving and avoid creating sparks! #lawx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/y1MRWOFwFH

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 17, 2019