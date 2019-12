Cremosos, nutritivos y exquisitos smoothies de mango para bajar de peso sin sufrir

View this post on Instagram

Turmeric, mango and coconut Smoothie by @the_smallseed_ . Recipe- 1/2 ltr coconut milk 1/2 Cup coconut yogurt 2 large frozen mango cheeks 2 frozen bananas Roughly 1/2 Tsp freshly grated turmeric Pinch of black pepper . Place all ingredients into a high speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy