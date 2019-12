Previo a su partido contra Monterrey, golean a Liverpool en la Copa

January 2017: Liverpool field the youngest starting XI in their club history with an average age of 21 years and 296 days.

*1,073 days later*

December 2019: Liverpool field the youngest starting XI in their club history with an average age of 19 years and 186 days. pic.twitter.com/trGOWatliA

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 17, 2019