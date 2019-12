Viral: Pequeña se dibuja tenis sobre pies descalzos y gana tres medallas

LOOK: SM City buys new shoes for Rhea Bullos, a Balasan runner who has been trending on social media after her picture wearing makeshift 'Nike' shoes went viral.

Rhea was taken to the SM Store in SM City Iloilo where she was bought a new pair of shoes, socks and a sports bag. pic.twitter.com/EXo879Gbg5

— Daily Guardian (@dailyguardianph) December 11, 2019