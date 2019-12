Chocó el auto de sus secuestradores para poder huir y avisar a la policía

BRUTAL BEATING: @MedleyPolice need your help finding two men behind a vicious attack last week. The victim was beaten and robbed after meeting up with the suspects for what was supposed to be a friendly business deal. @WPLGLocal10 is LIVE with new surveillance video… pic.twitter.com/BxoRUnFT6P

— Trent Kelly (@TrentKellyWPLG) December 19, 2019