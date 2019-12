Intentó estrangular a un perro frente a unos turistas en Miami Beach, ahora está en la cárcel

I have no words about what this miscreant did.😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 Man seen on video hitting dog in South Beach arrested, charged with animal cruelty

(Via WSVN) https://t.co/thjsS4c20F

— Julian Uddin (@JulianUddin) December 23, 2019