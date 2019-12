¡Denle el MVP! Reportera se convierte en la sensación por su increíble truco en las duelas de la NBA

No one loves #NBAXmas as much as Doris Burke! 🎄🏀@heydb joins @KristenLedlow & @Candace_Parker on the Ledlow & Parker Podcast ➡️ https://t.co/hfHZG4JtPg pic.twitter.com/arB9RQTrXu

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 23, 2019