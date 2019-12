¿Sabías que la salsa inglesa fue creada por error?

View this post on Instagram

In 1835, a local nobleman visited Lea & Perrins, the chemists, to request a recipe for a sauce he tasted in India. The chemists re-created the sauce, but after tasting it, found it completely unpalatable and discarded it.⠀ ⠀ 18 months later, the recipe had matured to a delicious sauce – and this is how Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce is born! 🎉⠀ ⠀ #LeaandPerrins #WorcestershireSauce #Worcester #WorcesterSauce #Original #Genuine #SecretRecipe