Miles llegan a Pasadena para ver el Desfile de las Rosas y disfrutar del Rose Bowl

#RoseParade spectators may take a position on the sidewalk along the parade route beginning at NOON today. All persons and property must remain on the curb until 11 p.m. At that time, spectators may move out to the blue “Honor Line” but not passed it. pic.twitter.com/zMsz6zeCxp

— City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) December 31, 2019