La coalición liderada por EEUU confirma dos ataques contra sus bases en Irak

Jan. 4: Two rocket attacks occurred near bases in Baghdad & Balad—13 total attacks in past 2 mos. We’ve increased security at Iraqi bases hosting @CJTFOIR. Our command places protection of Coalition personnel & security partners as the #1 priority; we remain vigilant & resolute.

— OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) January 4, 2020