Ex figura del fútbol italiano condenado a prisión por sus relaciones con la mafia siciliana

😮 Former Palermo forward Fabrizio Miccoli has been sentenced to 3 years and 6 months of jail for extortion aggravated by mafia method

What a fall from grace for the Italian… he was the man on FIFA 13 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yoLPrrGOVj

