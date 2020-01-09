Queen podría tocar en apoyo a los incendios de Australia

Brian May, guitarrista de Queen, reveló que fue contactado para que la agrupación participe en un concierto benéfico por Australia, al estilo del legendario Live Aid, llamado Fire Fight Australia.
Can’t stop thinking about the tragic Australian fires. And feel so helpless. I have many family members in Australia, all of whom I’m hoping to see in a month’s time on our planned Australian tour. The young generation are involved in fighting the fires on Kangaroo Island. Respects. Thousands of good people lost their homes. 24 good folks lost their lives. And … HALF A BILLION WILD ANIMALS burned to death in NSW alone ? Can it be true ? Almost unthinkable. And no end in sight ? What can we do ? We can pray. And we can put pressure on our leaders to prioritise the health of our planet rather than “The Economy”. It’s already too late for these creatures. We can only pray it’s not too late for the rest of our world. To all our Australian friends – we send love – and our prayers. Bri
De acuerdo con NME, las promotoras TEG Live y TEG Dainty son las organizadoras del evento, programado para el 16 de febrero y cuyos participantes aún no han sido revelados.
“Nos contactaron para participar en un concierto benéfico, algo como el Live Aid. Es para ayudar a las víctimas de los incendios. Lo estamos analizando, pero es seguro que iremos muy pronto”, declaró el músico.
La agrupación tiene programados presentaciones en las ciudades australianas de Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide y Gold Coast del 13 al 19 de febrero, destacando que la fecha del concierto benéfico está libre.
