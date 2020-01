Una mujer encontró una serpiente en su auto mientras conducía por Florida

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, be sure to remain calm & safely pull your vehicle off the roadway or into a nearby parking lot. Our non-emergency (954-764-HELP) dispatchers can put you in touch with an animal removal service…or a very helpful officer! 2/ pic.twitter.com/g4C84SLSCt

— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 11, 2020