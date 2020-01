Sigue aquí los momentos más importantes del debate demócrata

Some of our colleagues who want free college for all aren’t actually thinking big enough. We’re going to have a shortage of plumbers, not MBAs.

Our money should go into K-12, free 1-2 year degrees and doubling Pell Grants — not sending rich kids to college. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/iX3ZywelU4

— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 15, 2020