¿Cuántas veces le han dado el anillo a JLo?

Jennifer Lopez es una de la cantantes más hermosas de la actualidad, la también actriz ha enamorado a más de uno con su carisma y hasta le han llegado propuestas de matrimonio. Algunas se concretaron, otras no, lo cierto es que presume de tener varios anillos de compromiso. Aquí te decimos cuántos son.
La boda con el astro del béisbol será la cuarta para ella y la segunda para él. La sortija que le dio Alex Rodríguez está valorada en más de un millón de dólares y es un diamante corte de esmeralda de aproximadamente 10 quilates. Sin duda un anillo digno de la colección de JLo.
Lopez se casó primero con Ojani Noa en los años 90, pero no duró mucho. Para 2001 ella ya se había casado con el bailarín Cris Judd sin embargo se divorciaron en 2003, se dice que él le dio un anillo de 6 quilates a la diva.
Ese mismo año Ben Affleck la conquistó y él le pidió matrimonio con una anillo de 6.1 quilates con un valor de más de 2.5 millones de dólares, su boda se esperaba para principios del 2004 pero cancelaron todo inesperadamente.
Al año siguiente llegó Marc Anthony quien le entró un diamante de Harry Winston de 8.5 quilates con un valor de más de 4 millones de dólares, se dice que JLo vendió la sortija luego de su divorcio.
Así, Jennifer Lopez ha estado casada tres veces pero se han arrodillado ante ella cinco veces. Nada mal para la emblemática cantante.
