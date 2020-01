Agencia de vigilancia advierte que la Casa Blanca violó la ley al retener ayuda militar a Ucrania

This morning, the Government Accountability Office confirmed that the President’s actions at the center of our impeachment articles, withholding Congressionally-approved military aid from Ukraine, were illegal. #DefendOurDemocracyhttps://t.co/i0wLqgoN8f pic.twitter.com/HQv0HDaFyZ

— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 16, 2020