El conmovedor mensaje que ‘The Rock’ le dedicó a su padre como despedida

Después de la impactante noticia de que el padre de Dwayne Johnson había fallecido, comenzaron casi de inmediato las reacciones y manifestaciones de solidaridad por parte de diferentes personalidades.
Sin embargo, el actor prácticamente desapareció de las redes desde ese momento y hasta el día de hoy, cuando publicó en su cuenta personal de Instagram un sentido mensaje de despedida para su padre, Rocky Johnson, a manera de último adiós.
Acompañado del video donde recuerda la incursión de su padre en la WWE como luchador, específicamente en una pelea donde él asistió muy joven a verlo, el ahora actor se expresó de esta manera:
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐
“Te quiero, rompiste barreras raciales, te convertiste en una leyenda del ring, fuiste pionero y abriste camino a otros en este mundo”, comienza escribiendo en su cuenta post, donde confiesa haber sido ese “niño que estaba sentado detrás” mirándolo y observándolo. “Fuiste mi héroe en la distancia”, manifestó The Rock.
Me criaste para sentirme siempre orgulloso de nuestras raíces, de nuestra cultura. Me enseñaste a valorar el trabajo duro. Al crecer me di cuenta de que tenías otras facetas, más complejas y profundas, que me permitieron comprender mejor. Fue entonces cuando mi devoción se convirtió en respeto y mi empatía en gratitud”, añade.
Al final, Dwayne se despidió de su padre con más palabras de cariño.
Me siento enormemente agradecido por las lecciones de vida que me diste, que son de un valor incalculable. Desearía tener una oportunidad más para decir que te quiero, antes de que te marches, pero te fuiste tan rápido, sin previo aviso […] Quiero que estés en paz. […] Te quiero, papá, siempre te estaré agradecido y siempre me sentiré orgulloso de ti”, termina.