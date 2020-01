Apu abandona Los Simpson después de 30 años: “Creemos que es lo correcto”

View this post on Instagram

After more than 30 Seasons on “The Simpsons” Hank Azaria will no longer be Apu! Azaria, who's white, has long voiced the fictional Indian American Kwik-E-Mart owner, whom many consider offensive toward the South Asian American community. As for the future of Apu; in Hank’s own words: "What they’re going to do with the character is their call. It’s up to them and they haven’t sorted it out yet. All we’ve agreed on is I won’t do the voice anymore." Truly a dark day. #TheSimpsons #Apu #HankAzaria #hankazariaismyhero