Qué se sabe sobre el coronavirus de China que “puede haber afectado a cientos de personas”

Size of Wuhan outbreak of a novel #coronavirus estimated from the three cases detected outside China: Likely to be over 1000 cases. @imperialcollege @mrc_outbreaks report released today

— MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis (@MRC_Outbreak) January 17, 2020