Los ‘árboles del dinero’, atractores de la buena fortuna, ahora disponibles en Trader’s Joe y Costco

View this post on Instagram

Flower Friday 🌸 !! Kick your weekend off right by grabbing yourself or a friend a gorgeous NEW 🌱 Plant. I ❤️Love Love these Money Trees and Lavender plants! My TJ’s also had Fiddle Leaf Fig plants too (not pictured) !! Which do you like better? I happen to have all three. What are you up to this weekend? Watching anything good on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu , HBO.. ect? Tell me in the comments. • • • • • #traderjoes #traderjolene #traderjoeshaul #happyfriday #traderjoesfinds #flowerfriday #traderjoesflowers #lavender #flowerfriday #traderjoesflowers #plantsmakepeoplehappy #flowersmakemehappy #traderjoeslist #flowerpower #moneytree #flowerstagram #freshcutflowers #tiptoethroughthetulips #stopandsmelltheroses #stopandsmelltheflowers #groceryshopping #grocerylist #shoppinghaul