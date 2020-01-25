La faja de JLo y su secreto para tener una escultural figura

Jennifer Lopez es toda una sex symbol, la cantante, actriz y bailarina presume de tener una figura envidiable de la que destaca sin dudas su espectacular retaguardia. Y es que a sus 50 años se ha logrado mantener muy bien.
Sin embargo como todas las famosas, JLo necesita de una ayudadita de vez en cuando, prueba de ello fue una entrevista que realizó para el programa de Ellen DeGeneres en donde por accidente reveló su secreto detrás de su torneada figura.
El evento ocurrió en mayo de 2018, la cantante estaba haciendo unos sensuales movimientos de cadera, sin embargo un descuido hizo que por debajo que su vestido azul se asomara su Spanx. Esta faja es popular entre muchas famosas y no precisamente porque JLo la necesite, sino porque moldea su figura con mejores resultados.
View this post on Instagram
It’s 3 weeks until the Super Bowl so I’m giving you a sneak peak into my half time performance. Head over to my TikTok to check it out. This week take on the challenge and dance to On The Floor with me!!! I’ll reshare some of my favorites. ✨💃🏽🕺🏻 #JLoSuperBowlChallenge #Challenge #SuperBowlLIV
Otra de las famosas que recurren a la faja es Kim Kardashian quien recientemente optó por lanzar su línea de fajas especial para cuerpos como el de ella, voluptuosos y con muchas curvas.
View this post on Instagram
Celestial Skies is available now at @kkwbeauty! The 3 new 5-pan eyeshadow palettes are perfect for throwing into your bag for on the go and include the most gorgeous shades to create any day to evening look. Our brand new Lip Crayons available in 5 colors are moisturizing and give your lips a beautiful lacquer finish. To complete your look, we have also introduced brand new blush trios in both shimmer and matte finishes. I’m so proud of these new products and cannot wait to see all the looks you will be able to create with them! Shop #celestialskies now only at KKWBEAUTY.COM
Te recomendamos