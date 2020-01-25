La faja de JLo y su secreto para tener una escultural figura

La cantante presume de tener un gran cuerpo pero siempre se necesita una ayudadita
La faja de JLo y su secreto para tener una escultural figura
Jennifer López.
Foto: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Jennifer Lopez es toda una sex symbol, la cantante, actriz y bailarina presume de tener una figura envidiable de la que destaca sin dudas su espectacular retaguardia. Y es que a sus 50 años se ha logrado mantener muy bien.

Sin embargo como todas las famosas, JLo necesita de una ayudadita de vez en cuando, prueba de ello fue una entrevista que realizó para el programa de Ellen DeGeneres en donde por accidente reveló su secreto detrás de su torneada figura.

El evento ocurrió en mayo de 2018, la cantante estaba haciendo unos sensuales movimientos de cadera, sin embargo un descuido hizo que por debajo que su vestido azul se asomara su Spanx. Esta faja es popular entre muchas famosas y no precisamente porque JLo la necesite, sino porque moldea su figura con mejores resultados.

View this post on Instagram

It’s 3 weeks until the Super Bowl so I’m giving you a sneak peak into my half time performance. Head over to my TikTok to check it out. This week take on the challenge and dance to On The Floor with me!!! I’ll reshare some of my favorites. ✨💃🏽🕺🏻 #JLoSuperBowlChallenge #Challenge #SuperBowlLIV

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Otra de las famosas que recurren a la faja es Kim Kardashian quien recientemente optó por lanzar su línea de fajas especial para cuerpos como el de ella, voluptuosos y con muchas curvas.

