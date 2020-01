25 años de cárcel al hermano de Nicki Minaj por violar y golpear a su hijastra de 11 en repetidas ocasiones

View this post on Instagram

Jelani Maraj, brother of @nickiminaj , was sentenced 25 years to life in prison for repeatedly raping 11 year old girl. He was convicted of predatory sexual assault against a child. . His attorney is looking to appeal this. #Givehimelife #predator #sexualassault #nickiminaj #jelanimaraj #monster #trendingnews #themedialounge #hollywood