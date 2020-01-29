¡Vanessa Bryant regresa a las redes sociales! La esposa de Kobe Bryant hizo su primera publicación en Instagram después del accidente

Una de las partes de la que menos se había escuchado hablar en los últimos días después del accidente de ‘Black Mamba’ y ‘Mambacita’, junto con otros 7 pasajeros, era Vanessa Bryant, quien fuera esposa de Kobe y Madre de Gianna. Mantuvo sus redes sociales en modo privado sin recibir mensajes directos, prácticamente no se podía interactuar en sus cuentas. Tres días después del desafortunado accidente, Vanessa ha vuelto a Instagram.
Después de cambiar su foto de perfil por una en la que aparecen Kobe y Gianna, público una foto en la que se puede apreciar toda la familia Bryant.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
“Mis niñas y yo queremos agradecer a las millones de personas que han mostrado su apoyo y amor durante este tiempo horrible. Gracias por todas la oraciones. Definitivamente las necesitamos. Estamos completamente devastadas por la perdida tan repentina de mi adorado esposo, Kobe — el maravillo padre de nuestras hijas; y mi preciosa, dulce Gianna…” escribió en la descripción de la foto.