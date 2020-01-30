Hijo de Jenni Rivera recuerda la muerte de su madre tras accidente de Kobe Bryant

Mikey Rivera recordó a su mamá Jenni Rivera tras enterarse de la muerte de Kobe Bryant. Este último perdió la vida tras un accidente aéreo, similar a como falleció “La Diva de la Banda”.
“El tiempo, el clima, la historia, la energía en el aire es inquietantemente familiar. Siento que estoy viviendo el 9 de diciembre a través de los ojos de muchos de ustedes”, escribió en una publicación de Instagram.
“El último regalo que mi madre me dio fueron asientos en el piso para ver a Kobe Bryant y los Lakers, donde pude estar en a los pies de una de las personas más inspiradoras que jamás haya presenciado”, continuó.
The time, the weather, the story, the energy in the air is all eerily familiar. I feel like I’m living dec 9th through the eyes of many of you. The last gift my Mom ever gave me were floorseats to see Kobe and the Lakers where I got to be with in feet of one of the most inspiring people I’d ever get to witness. The Rivera’s episode of the mud run, all I can remember was to channel mamba mentality, to never give up and lead my team to the finishline. That episode was one of my proudest moments recording tv. The window sign was one of my proudest moments and projects when learning the skills that keep my daughter fed till this day. I saw you the last time you played my Clippers at home. I remember your last game ever, this city was electric. Thank you for the memories and the lessons, for what your example has done for Los Angeles, the game and for young men with young daughters. Hard Work, Determination and Passion. #MambaMentality #24ever
“Gracias por los recuerdos y las lecciones, por lo que ha hecho tu ejemplo para Los Ángeles, el juego y para los hombres jóvenes con hijas jóvenes. Trabajo duro, determinación y pasión”.
