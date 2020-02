Aparecen jaulas con niños migrantes en Iowa el día en el que se abre el ciclo electoral de 2020

Today caucus-goers in Iowa woke up to more than a dozen kids in cages all over the city of Des Moines.

We came to remind people that this remains a reality & that the issue cannot be pushed under the rug.

🚨 #DontLookAway this is a humanitarian crisis.🚨#IowaCaucus pic.twitter.com/munyjrXdIS

— RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) February 3, 2020