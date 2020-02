¿Brady quién? Mahomes impone marca y es la nueva estrella

Patrick Mahomes was asked after being named Super Bowl MVP if he sees himself as the face of the NFL.

“There’s several guys that can be the face of the NFL. … I mean, Lamar [Jackson] was the unanimous MVP and he had one of the best seasons of all-time at the QB position.” pic.twitter.com/fIIwzDXvQa

— Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) February 3, 2020