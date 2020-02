La hija de El “Chapo” Guzmán se casó a todo lujo y tiró la casa por la ventana

View this post on Instagram

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's daughter Gisselle got married to Edgar Cazares (far right), who was identified "as the nephew of Blanca Margarita Cazares – who was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2007 for her "sophisticated money-laundering apparatus". He also reputedly has links to Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada García and Victor Emilio Cazares-Gastellum of the Sinaloa cartel," newspaper Reforma reports. The couple married on January 25 in the cathedral of Culiacán, an exclusive venue made possible by the family's influence over the region's elite and Catholic Church.