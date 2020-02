Niña acosada en la escuela inició su propio negocio y con 17 años ya era millonaria

View this post on Instagram

Completely unknown at 16… to being featured in the UK’s Biggest Female Magazine today ⁣⠀ 3 million sets of eyes 👀 ⁣⠀ I didn’t share my story or be featured in the press for my own ego or to be ‘famous’ ⁣⠀ I wanted to grow ThePropertyStagers revenue and I knew to do this I needed greater brand awareness ⁣⠀ The best way to do this? 3rd Party Authority & PR ⁣⠀ But… I quickly realised that the press weren’t interested in my company, afterall there are millions of companies worldwide ⁣⠀ What were they interested in? ⁣⠀ My Personal Brand: MY STORY ⁣⠀ What initially started as a strategy to grow my business, rapidly grew into building my personal brand ⁣⠀ 🌏My Story Went Viral ⁣⠀ ⭐10 National & International Awards ⁣⠀ 🎤Being Paid to Speak Globally ⁣⠀ 📈Building a 7 Figure Brand ⁣⠀ 🙌🏻Launched a Charity Initiative with the UK’s Biggest Interior Brands ⁣⠀ 🇬🇧Being named the UK’s Young Entrepreneur ⁣⠀ This is the power of visibility ⁣⠀ But what are the rewards from growing your personal brand? ⁣⠀ -Increase in sales as you are seen as the Go-To Person in Your Industry ⁣⠀ -Creation of other income streams (online courses, programmes, coaching) ⁣⠀ -Paid to share your expertise & speak at events ⁣⠀ -Given a national/international platform to be seen in print, radio & TV ⁣⠀ Not only did I hugely increase revenue with my business as I intended but I built an additional sizeable income from monetising my expertise ⁣⠀ How do you do this? That’s where I come in. ⁣⠀ I’m so excited to announce that I have opened 3 additional spaces to work one-to-one with Entrepreneurs to help them to create a Profitable Personal Brand & Become an Industry Leader ⁣⠀ I have partnered with a PR Expert to curate a Unique PR & 1-2-1 Coaching Programme that offers much more than just fast tracking your way into the press, it incorporates building a Brand, Marketing & Social Media Strategy & A Programme to Monetise Your Expertise through Productisation (online course, coaching programme) ⁣⠀ If you know that now is the time to take your business & personal brand to the next level, DM me for more details 💌