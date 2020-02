VIRAL: Aficionado se queda dormido en el estadio durante el Super Bowl y es exhibido en redes

How does 1fall asleep in the stadium while the #SuperBowl is being played? You spend all that money for tickets and then you sleep while the game is played. Smh

— 🌺🦋𝓕𝓵𝓾𝓽𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓯𝓵𝔂001🦋🌺 (@flutterfly_001) February 3, 2020