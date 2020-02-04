Jennifer López recibe tierno mensaje de J Balvin

JLo no tardó en corresponderle

Jennifer López y Shakira brillaron sobre el escenario del Super Bowl este pasado fin de semana. Durante parte del número musical las dos estrellas estuvieron acompañadas por Bad Bunny y J Balvin. Fue este último que no dejó pasar la oportunidad de agradecerle a López por haberlo invitado a ser parte del gran evento.

“Gracias por permitirme brillar sin egoísmo y con tanta humildad, entre más pequeño te muestres más grande eres! GRANDE eres!! @jlo LATINO GANG!!”, escribió en Instagram Balvin.

La Diva del Bronx no tardó en reaccionar a su tierno mensaje agregando, “Te quiero, José. You are the best!!! Un placer y orgullo compartir este momento contigo!!! Uno, dos, tres, cuatro!!!”.