Jennifer López recibe tierno mensaje de J Balvin

JLo no tardó en corresponderle
Jennifer López recibe tierno mensaje de J Balvin
Jennifer López.
Foto: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Jennifer LópezShakira brillaron sobre el escenario del Super Bowl este pasado fin de semana. Durante parte del número musical las dos estrellas estuvieron acompañadas por Bad BunnyJ Balvin. Fue este último que no dejó pasar la oportunidad de agradecerle a López por haberlo invitado a ser parte del gran evento.

“Gracias por permitirme brillar sin egoísmo y con tanta humildad, entre más pequeño te muestres más grande eres! GRANDE eres!! @jlo LATINO GANG!!”, escribió en Instagram Balvin.

La Diva del Bronx no tardó en reaccionar a su tierno mensaje agregando, “Te quiero, José. You are the best!!! Un placer y orgullo compartir este momento contigo!!! Uno, dos, tres, cuatro!!!”.

