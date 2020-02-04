Kendall Jenner sin nada de ropa y rodeada de lujo

La menor de la dinastía Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, subió la temperatura en Instagram al dejarse ver sin ninguna prenda de vestir y tapada simplemente por un envoltorio de la marca Louis Vuitton . Se trata de un concurso que está realizando la modelo, en el que algún seguidor puede ganar 35 mil dólares en artículos de esta firma, de la cual Kendall es imagen.
Para Kendall es fácil complacer a las marcas para las que trabaja, ya que es una artista muy versátil. Precisamente, hace poco fue invitada por Ellen Degeneres a su show y en el mismo se le pidió mostrar sus hablidades como porrista, tal cual como hacía en la secundaria. Kendall no dudó en aceptar el reto y dejó claro que aún conserva la destreza de aquella época.
Esto fue un secreto que tenía muy bien guardado Kendall y que dejó con la boca abierta a más de uno. Aquí les dejamos el video para que ustedes saquen sus propias conclusiones.