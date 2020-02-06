La increíble retaguardia de Demi Lovato y su poderoso mensaje

Demi Lovato es tema de conversación, no solo por su brillante actuación en el Super Bowl sino porque apenas hace poco más de un año había estado a punto de morir debido a una sobredosis.
Luego de entrar a rehabilitación y de asistir con un profesional, la cantante ha logrado salir adelante y ha demostrado que ahora está en un momento mejor de su vida. Y es que no solo ha luchado contra sus adicciones, sino contra sus inseguridad.
La cantante por mucho tiempo compartió en sus redes sociales increíbles fotos de su retaguardia que calentaron a sus seguidores. Las imágenes la hacían ver espectacular y presumía su increíble figura curvy, al parecer, sin miedo.
View this post on Instagram
Sin embargo actualmente las imágenes tan infartantes de Demi ahora ya no se pueden encontrar en su cuenta de Instagram. Todo por una poderosa razón, aquí te la contamos.
En septiembre de 2019 la cantante compartió una imagen sin editar de su cuerpo, en ella se podían ver con detalles todas las imperfecciones de la cantante. Ella anunció que no se iba a esconder detrás del Photoshop nunca más y que con orgullo presumiría su celulitis.
View this post on Instagram
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Esto fue un paso más hacia la mejora de Demi, pues al aceptarse dejaría de intentar ser alguien que no es. Sus seguidores le aplaudieron el actor y la felicitaron por lo valente que fue.