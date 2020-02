Rescatan a 21 perros que estaban tan mal nutridos… ¡que comían ramas de árboles!

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING NEWS 🚨 21 malnourished and starving dogs were rescued from an Ontario home by IVHS & SPCA officials. The dogs, ranging in age from 1 – 13 years and predominantly of the Labrador and Spaniel breeds, were found eating small tree branches to sustain themselves and had no food or water. Our officers arrived on scene with the assistance of Ontario PD after several complaints from Good Samaritans about a smell that was noticeable from across the street. The owner signed over the dogs to us, and is currently facing charges for animal cruelty. Each dog has been individually assessed by the IVHS & SPCA veterinary staff and has received the immediate care he/she needed. They are now AVAILABLE for adoption and looking for homes that will give them the love and attention they deserve. These furry friends will need additional care once adopted and adopters will be briefed on the proper care each dog will require. All rescued dogs will be spayed/neutered, dewormed, microchipped, vaccinated, and have their fleas & ticks treated. If you would like to give these dogs a new life, please come down to our shelter and speak to our Adoption Counselors today. (Kennels #’s 54, 50, 48, 47) . . . Your donations are what make rescuing animals like this possible. Please visit ➡️ ivhsspca.org/donate to make a contribution to our animal welfare mission today! #adoptdontshop #rescuedogs #savinganimallives