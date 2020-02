Revelan finalmente la causa de muerte del hijo adoptivo de Whitney Houston y responsable de la muerte de su hija

View this post on Instagram

Nick Gordon's Cause of Death Revealed. According to an autopsy Gordon died of heroin toxicity. His manner of death is listed as accidental. Nick Gordon died at age 30 on New Year's Day, a little more than three years after he was found liable for the death Whitney Houston & Bobby Browns only child together. #nickgordon #bobbikristina #whitneyhouston #bobbybrown #explorepage