El emotivo mensaje con el que Hugh Jackman se despidió para siempre de Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas was one of the greatest actors of all time. When he was on the screen, you couldn’t take your eyes off him. He was larger than life. A few years ago he invited Deb and I over for tea. It was one of the most wonderful afternoons we’ve ever spent. Kirk shared amazing stories … He was so funny, self deprecating, giving and brutally honest. When he asked if Deb and I would play he and Anne for a live reading of his book “KIRK AND ANNE Letters of Love, Laugher and a Lifetime in Hollywood” … we jumped and said yes on the spot. It was my great honor to portray Kirk and to read his deeply personal words aloud. He played so many roles during his long and distinguished life. But, I believe the role that gave him the greatest joy was that of father, grandfather, friend and husband. We send our love and heartfelt condolences to Anne, Michael and the entire Douglas family.