El emotivo mensaje con el que Hugh Jackman se despidió para siempre de Kirk Douglas

Después de la muerte del icónico actor Kirk Douglas, han sido varios los actores que se han solidarizado con su familia, ofreciendo además sus respetos por su persona y carrera dentro de Hollywood, donde sin duda se convirtió en una leyenda.
Uno de ellos fue Hugh Jackman, quien publicó un extenso mensaje a su amigo, a quien además le prestó su voz junto a su esposa Deb para interpretar a viva voz sus cartas y experiencias personales.
Kirk Douglas was one of the greatest actors of all time. When he was on the screen, you couldn’t take your eyes off him. He was larger than life. A few years ago he invited Deb and I over for tea. It was one of the most wonderful afternoons we’ve ever spent. Kirk shared amazing stories … He was so funny, self deprecating, giving and brutally honest. When he asked if Deb and I would play he and Anne for a live reading of his book “KIRK AND ANNE Letters of Love, Laugher and a Lifetime in Hollywood” … we jumped and said yes on the spot. It was my great honor to portray Kirk and to read his deeply personal words aloud. He played so many roles during his long and distinguished life. But, I believe the role that gave him the greatest joy was that of father, grandfather, friend and husband. We send our love and heartfelt condolences to Anne, Michael and the entire Douglas family.
“Kirk Douglas fue uno de los mayores actores de todos los tiempos. Cuando él estaba en escena, no podías separar tus ojos de él.”, así fue como Hugh comenzó el conmovedor mensaje donde, además de expresar su admiración por él, compartió la anécdota de la tarde que pasaron junto a su esposa tomando el té, describiéndola como “una de las más maravillosas tardes que hemos pasado en la vida”.
A final, aprovechó la publicación para mandar sus condolencias a Anne, Michael y a toda la familia Douglas por la perdida de su longevo patriarca.