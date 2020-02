Pharrel entra a la junta directiva del Salón de la Fama del Rock n’ Roll

View this post on Instagram

#RockHall2020 Inductee #TheNotoriousBIG influenced an entire new generation of hip-hop artists throughout his short yet impactful career. Rapper Jay-Z has spoken about the role that Biggie's death played in shaping his album 'In My Lifetime, Vol 1.' On the track "City Is Mine," Jay vows that "a world with amnesia" wouldn't forget Biggie's name. Which artists would you like to see appear in a tribute performance to Biggie in May?