5 autos con nombres chistosos

Tata Hexa will be discontinued 😱 _ Tata Hexa will be phased due to upcoming BS6 emission norms starting from 1 April 2020 _ Tata Hexa to be replaced by 7 seater Harrier (Buzzard that shown at 2019 Geneva Motor Show) _ Hexa's 2.2 litre diesel engine will not available for any Tata passenger vehicles after BS6 norms starts _ But Tata Motors choose to upgrade 2.2 litre diesel to meet BS6 for their Commercial vehicles _ 7 seater Harrier (Buzzard) is likely to be named as Tata Cassini, but it is not officially confirmed yet _ _ 🤔 Are you waiting for the 7 seater Harrier?