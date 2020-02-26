5 entrenadores fitness de las estrellas

Los famosos buscan a los mejores entrenadores más cotizados y buenos del medio
5 entrenadores fitness de las estrellas
El brillante atuendo de Shakira fue motivo de conversación.
Foto: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Los famosos tienen a su disposición todo tipo de lujos y servicios de primer nivel. Ejemplo de esto son los entrenadores personales con los que acuden. Hoy te vamos a dejar 5 de los coaches fitness más cotizados por las celebrities.

1. Tracy Anderson

 

Autora fitness de Los Ángeles y Nueva york que ha trabajado con personalidades como Gwyneth Paltrow Nicole Kidman. Además es la responsable de darle a Shakira una dieta para su abdomen plano.

2. Anna Kaiser

View this post on Instagram

Spring break is around the corner… Now is the TIME!! Jump into Transformation with me and get started with my AKT Intensive at my original NYC studio @theaktnomad 🔥✨ One of my favorite stories is of Reshma who had been an AKT class client for 2 years. Then, she finally decided to join into my transformation program and my intensive and completely changed her life. She applied herself to the program the right way and saw amazing results. Now is your chance… Whether you are a member or just trying AKT for the first time, come in and spend the week with us💃🏼🙋🏼‍♀️💪🏻🌈 Build new friendships and realize how incredible this program truly is!! (Swipe for more stories!!) . . Email isabel@theakt.com to sign up today! • March 9-13 • 6:00pm • @theaktnomad . #transformationtuesday #badassery #getkaisered #justgotkaisered #fitness #dance #motivation #alwaysdancing #nycsweat #bigapple #ig_nycity #newyorknewyork #findyourstrong #fitfam #fitspo #iwill #betterforit #iamwellandgood #wellpreneur #inspiredwomen #soulpreneur #selfempowerment #spiritualbadass #bossbabetribe #buildingbossladies #womeninbiz #bosswoman

A post shared by ANNA KAISER (@theannakaiser) on

La gurú fitness se especializa en ejercicios de cardio, yoga y pilates. Ayudó a Shakira para prepararse para el Super Bowl con unas rutinas de ejercicios.

3. Miguel Ángel Peinado

View this post on Instagram

‼️Quiero compartir contigo esta GRAN OFERTA que sólo durará una semana‼️ . . . Por primera vez, vas a disfrutar de 66 cursos, programas y ebooks de grandes referentes de la salud, del deporte y del entrenamiento y del bienestar. . Empieza a cuidarte y a vivir de forma saludable con todo este contenido por sólo 55€! . Vas a encontrar: . ✅Todo lo necesario para planificar tu rutina de entrenamiento: hipertrofia para avanzados, entrenamiento en casa para principiantes… ✅Nutrición para perder grasa, nutrición clínica, veganismo, recetas saludables… ✅Cómo mejorar tu relación con la comida y tu gestión emocional. ✅Herramientas prácticas de planificación nutricional, materiales de apoyo para consulta, ebooks… ✅Cómo mejorar tu salud a través del descanso, reducir el dolor crónico con la alimentación… ✅Nutrición para la mujer, síndrome de ovario poliquístico, dolor menstrual, cuidado facial… . Y mucho más! ¿No te pareces increíble? . ➡️66 programas, que tienen un valor de más de 4.000 euros, pero sólo durante éstos días los podrás conseguir con un descuento del 98% , por tan sólo 55 euros! . Te dejo el link en mi bio. . . ⚠️ Hazte con esta oferta antes de que se acabe!!!

A post shared by Miguel Ángel Peinado (@miguel.trainer) on

Entrenó al cantante David Bisbal, tiene ejercicios que hacen que el cuerpo resista mucho más y el cambio en la figura es notorio.

4. Ramona Braganza

Ex porrista que trabajó con Dakota JohnsonJamie Dornan para la película 50 Sombras de Gray. También ha entrenado con Halle BerryJessica Alba. Además se descata por sus increíbles dietas.

5. David Kirsch

Un gran entrenador que presume sus increíbles rutinas en Instagram. Fue el entrenador personal de JLo y le dio unas buenas rutinas para sus abs.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?