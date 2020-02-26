5 entrenadores fitness de las estrellas

Los famosos tienen a su disposición todo tipo de lujos y servicios de primer nivel. Ejemplo de esto son los entrenadores personales con los que acuden. Hoy te vamos a dejar 5 de los coaches fitness más cotizados por las celebrities.
1. Tracy Anderson
Autora fitness de Los Ángeles y Nueva york que ha trabajado con personalidades como Gwyneth Paltrow y Nicole Kidman. Además es la responsable de darle a Shakira una dieta para su abdomen plano.
2. Anna Kaiser
La gurú fitness se especializa en ejercicios de cardio, yoga y pilates. Ayudó a Shakira para prepararse para el Super Bowl con unas rutinas de ejercicios.
3. Miguel Ángel Peinado
Entrenó al cantante David Bisbal, tiene ejercicios que hacen que el cuerpo resista mucho más y el cambio en la figura es notorio.
4. Ramona Braganza
Ex porrista que trabajó con Dakota Johnson y Jamie Dornan para la película 50 Sombras de Gray. También ha entrenado con Halle Berry y Jessica Alba. Además se descata por sus increíbles dietas.
5. David Kirsch
Un gran entrenador que presume sus increíbles rutinas en Instagram. Fue el entrenador personal de JLo y le dio unas buenas rutinas para sus abs.