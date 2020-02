Quien piensa que Cristiano es mejor que Messi “no entiende de futbol”: Marco van Basten

🗣 — Marco van Basten (ex-Milan): "Ronaldo is a great player. But those who claim that he is stronger than Messi don't understand football. Messi is unique, inimitable and unrepeatable. As a child, he fell into the pot of the football genius." [corriere della sera] pic.twitter.com/DNIGghC6xo

