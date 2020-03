Buttigieg hace público su respaldo a Joe Biden. Klobuchar y otro excandidato planean hacer lo mismo

The only way we beat Trump is through a politics that reflects the decency of the American people. It’s what we sought to practice in my campaign—and it’s what @JoeBiden has practiced his whole life.

I'm proud to stand with the VP and help make him our next Commander-in-Chief. pic.twitter.com/Y9SqDLZS0g

— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 3, 2020