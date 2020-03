Ariana Grande vuelve a ser soltera: le dice “thank u, next” a Mikey Foster

View this post on Instagram

ariana, thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking me to @disneyland to ride #riseoftheresistance for my birthday! 💫 it was undoubtedly the most incredible experience i have ever had. 🪐 i was actually part of the @starwars universe! ☄️ lightsabers, storm troopers, jedi, sith, the force, everything i have been dreaming about being a part of since i was a child all came true in one night… 🌟 and i got to do it all with you! 😊 Walt was right, the dreams that you wish… will come true. 🌠 #starwars