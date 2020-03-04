Emily Ratajkowski y sus curvas entre hilos

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow is Super Tuesday which means 1357 pledged delegates (33.8% of the nationwide total) are up for grabs. I voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! For far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires. That’s why we have a country with the highest incarceration rate in the world, an environmental disaster on our hands and millions of people in insurmountable debt who’ve been denied fundamental human rights like health care and education. A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections. Tomorrow we have the opportunity to restore our democracy and make our country prioritize the interests of its citizens. Go vote!