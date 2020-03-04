Emily Ratajkowski y sus curvas entre hilos

Emily Ratajkowski es la modelo de su marca “Inamorata”, la cual hoy lanzó un post erótico en donde un hilo se ha robado el show. La modelo de la imagen podría ser ella, pero no hay seguridad ya que en el texto solo escribieron “itsy bitsy bikini #inspo”.
La siguiente publicación expone lo mucho que a Emily le gustan los hilos alrededor de su cuerpo, y es que la moda de los bikinis diminutos parecen haber sido su toque personal en el mundo de Instagram, de ahí su marca de ropa íntima y de baño.
Así de chiquitos son los bikinis que promociona la modelo.
Y cuando las piezas son nude, muchas se confunden con posibles desnudos.
Emily también ha hecho uso de su popularidad para generar conciencia social y política, razón por la cual desde sus redes sociales llamó al voto, y le ha brindado todo su apoyo al candidato demócrata Bernie Sanders, cuyas políticas avala y defiende.
View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow is Super Tuesday which means 1357 pledged delegates (33.8% of the nationwide total) are up for grabs. I voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! For far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires. That’s why we have a country with the highest incarceration rate in the world, an environmental disaster on our hands and millions of people in insurmountable debt who’ve been denied fundamental human rights like health care and education. A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections. Tomorrow we have the opportunity to restore our democracy and make our country prioritize the interests of its citizens. Go vote!