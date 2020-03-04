La fortuna que ofreció Sylvester Stallone para encontrar a su perro

View this post on Instagram

I absolutely love pictures like this. When I was 26, totally broke, going nowhere VERY fast, owned two pair of pants that barely fit, shoes that had holes in them and dreams of being successful were as far away as the sun… But I had my dog, BUTKUS, my best friend, my confidant, Who always laughed at my jokes, and put up with my moods, and was the one living thing that loved me for who I was! #man's best friend#BullMastiff #Loyalty #NewYorkCity#AmericanDreams