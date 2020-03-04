La fortuna que ofreció Sylvester Stallone para encontrar a su perro

Sylvester Stallone es un amante de los animales, en más de una ocasión a través de sus redes sociales presume los bellos momentos que pasa con sus mascotas y cautiva a sus seguidores con lo mucho que los consiente. Y es que cuando eres el ser adorado del mismísimo Rocky Balboa, puedes tener todo tipo de lujos.
View this post on Instagram
I absolutely love pictures like this. When I was 26, totally broke, going nowhere VERY fast, owned two pair of pants that barely fit, shoes that had holes in them and dreams of being successful were as far away as the sun… But I had my dog, BUTKUS, my best friend, my confidant, Who always laughed at my jokes, and put up with my moods, and was the one living thing that loved me for who I was! #man's best friend#BullMastiff #Loyalty #NewYorkCity#AmericanDreams
En una ocasión uno de sus acompañantes caninos se perdió, su perrita Phoebe por la que ofreció la fabulosa cantidad de $10 mil dólares como recompensa. Y es que a tu mejor amigo no puedes ponerle precio, pero es una cantidad que pocos tendrían a su disponibilidad.
Desafortunadamente la mascota del actor fue encontrada sin vida dos semanas después debido a un ataque de coyote, según reportó el medio TMZ. El actor no dejó de buscarla ni un solo día y la lamentable pérdida seguro que le dolió mucho.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes I wake up I feel like doing nothing. Just relaxing. Just very true. If anyone says different, they’re lying – it’s human nature. Then you roll over, get a little mad at yourself, and realize to get anywhere you’ve got to make a deposit in the GOAL BANK. So, I’ll go back to my favorite phrase and do it!! #KeepPunching
No cabe duda que Stallone es un amante de los animales y tiene un gran corazón en este sentido. Solo basta con recordar la enternecedora anécdota de su perro Butkus, a quien vendió por la cantidad de $40 dólares mucho antes de que fuera famoso, esto porque no podía pagarle su comida. Luego de cobrar por la película Rocky lo recuperó por la cantidad de $15 mil dólares.
View this post on Instagram
1971… Since we're on the subject of " man's best friend" this is myself and Butkus as a puppy , we were both , thin , hungry and living in a flophouse above a subway stop, I used to say this apartment had " … Hot and cold running roaches" anyway there was not much to do except spend time with each other and that's where I started to learn the craft of screenwriting. Since I never went out, I relied on his companionship , And actually it was his idea to write Rocky, but don't tell anyone…. Years later when things got even worse I had to sell him for $40 in front of a 7-Eleven store,because I couldn't afford food, then like A modern day miracle, the screenplay for Rocky sold, and I could buy and buy him back, but the new owner knew I was desperate, and charged me $15,000 … He was worth every penny! #New York City #HellsKitchen #BullMastiff #It'sADogsWorld. #MoreToCome#inspiration #ThunderingYourHeart #GoingThedistance
¿Quién no quisiera pagar esa gran cantidad por su mascota extraviada? No cabe duda que cuando eres una gran estrella se pueden tener costosos y exclusivos lujos.