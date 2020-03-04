Lorenzo Méndez posa junto al conejito de Playboy por dinero

“Tuve que hacerlo…. El dinero estuvo bien. Lo siento mamá”, escribió Lorenzo Méndez en Instagram mientras posaba muy sonriente junto al famoso conejito de Playboy.
El joven cantante, también conocido por ser el esposo de Chiquis Rivera parece estar planeando algún tipo de colaboración, o sencillamente realizó una visita sorpresa a algún establecimiento de Playboy. Nada ha sido aclarado de momento.
La reacción de los fans no se ha hecho esperar y hay quienes aseguran que Lorenzo dormirá en el sofá en esta noche.
txstarz81
Lol . Caaaaaalm down.. where’s the chancla so I can give to the wifey .. trippeNNN…
33m
bitches_be_like06
Your shirt is the bond, where did you bought it
1h
peeweemusic
Lmfao 🤣🤣🤣 don’t tell me you did a full spread bro!!! #rickybobby
1h
becca_rrr81
Te van a pegar!
2h
cindyburbanotv
😳
1h
adrielfavela
Love the picture broooooo 🤟🏻😂
Pero más allá de cualquier reacción, la especulación crece y todos quieren saber si en este 2020 las admiradoras del cantante podrán tener una visión más íntima del cuerpo que conquistó los ojitos de Chiquis Rivera.