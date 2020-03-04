Lorenzo Méndez posa junto al conejito de Playboy por dinero

Será que este 2020 será el año del destape del esposo de Chiquis Rivera...
Lorenzo Méndez posa junto al conejito de Playboy por dinero
Lorenzo Méndez.
Foto: Mezcalent
Por: Redacción

“Tuve que hacerlo…. El dinero estuvo bien. Lo siento mamá”, escribió Lorenzo Méndez en Instagram mientras posaba muy sonriente junto al famoso conejito de Playboy.

El joven cantante, también conocido por ser el esposo de Chiquis Rivera parece estar planeando algún tipo de colaboración, o sencillamente realizó una visita sorpresa a algún establecimiento de Playboy. Nada ha sido aclarado de momento.

La reacción de los fans no se ha hecho esperar y hay quienes aseguran que Lorenzo dormirá en el sofá en esta noche.

  • txstarz81’s profile picture
    txstarz81
    Lol . Caaaaaalm down.. where’s the chancla so I can give to the wifey .. trippeNNN…
    33m4 likesReply
  • bitches_be_like06’s profile picture
    bitches_be_like06
    Your shirt is the bond, where did you bought it
    1h1 likeReply
  • peeweemusic’s profile picture
    peeweemusic
    Verified
    Lmfao 🤣🤣🤣 don’t tell me you did a full spread bro!!! #rickybobby
    1h15 likesReply
  • becca_rrr81’s profile picture
    becca_rrr81
    Te van a pegar!
    2h10 likesReply
  • cindyburbanotv’s profile picture
    cindyburbanotv
    Verified
    😳
    1h3 likesReply
  • adrielfavela’s profile picture
    adrielfavela
    Verified
    Love the picture broooooo 🤟🏻😂

Pero más allá de cualquier reacción, la especulación crece y todos quieren saber si en este 2020 las admiradoras del cantante podrán tener una visión más íntima del cuerpo que conquistó los ojitos de Chiquis Rivera.

Lorenzo Méndez y Chiquis Rivera.
Lorenzo Méndez y Chiquis Rivera/Mezcalent
