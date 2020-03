Los tweets que arruinaron la carrera de Amanda Bynes

View this post on Instagram

Former child star #AmandaBynes says seeing the paparazzi photographs of herself is a "terrifying experience". Bynes has accused paparazzi of intentionally editing the photos they take of her to appear unflattering, reports https://t.co/fL1J4RIBf0. https://t.co/IxfWS3wZnb https://t.co/qwmsJxsarD