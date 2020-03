Día de la Mujer: Atletas desenmascararon a Nike y ganaron la batalla contra la discriminación por maternidad

View this post on Instagram

Our voices have power. NIKE has joined in officially and contractually providing maternal protection to the female athletes they sponsor. This means that female athletes will no longer be financially penalized for having a child. I’m grateful to John Slusher and Mark Parker for their leadership and their desire to guide NIKE as a company who believes that we are all more than athletes. And THANK YOU to the brands who have already made this commitment. Who is next?